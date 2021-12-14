Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. 2,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.21.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

