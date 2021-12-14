DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 103 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,391.35 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,441.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,428.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

