Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.17

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.17 and last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 20313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Domo by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Domo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

