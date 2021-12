Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF)’s stock price rose 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.35. Approximately 20,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,155% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

About Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

