Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $4,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $766,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDL stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.