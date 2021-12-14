Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 56,759 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $396,219.52.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after buying an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after buying an additional 1,356,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

