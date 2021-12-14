DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $43.77 million and $474,520.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00201389 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,053,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,775,593 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

