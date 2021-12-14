Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives $29.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

DTCWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

