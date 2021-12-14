Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.40

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 234106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several brokerages have commented on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse AG will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

