Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $700.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.97.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $621.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.90. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $406.00 and a 1-year high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

