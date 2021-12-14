Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.66% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMM opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,742.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,371 shares of company stock worth $558,316.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

