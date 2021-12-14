Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 404.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DDF opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $12.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.45%. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.