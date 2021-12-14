DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,458 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

