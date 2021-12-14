DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,226 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 1,071,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,873,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $134.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

