DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 38,505 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 560.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 264,902 shares of company stock worth $40,577,792 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

