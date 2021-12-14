DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 103,347 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 810,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

