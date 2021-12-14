DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 24,595 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 1,747,496 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

