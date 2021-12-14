DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Reaches $687.32

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.94 or 0.07999421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,837.52 or 0.99463561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.