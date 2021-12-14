Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will post $44.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year sales of $164.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ:DH traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $64,246,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $23,191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $22,013,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $21,415,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.