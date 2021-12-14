Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will post $44.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year sales of $164.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.
NASDAQ:DH traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $50.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $64,246,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $23,191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $22,013,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $21,415,000.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
Read More: Roth IRA
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.