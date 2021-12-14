DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.46 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $744,222.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.11 or 0.07984608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,143.06 or 0.99473485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,401,177 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

