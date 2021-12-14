Dearborn Partners LLC Takes $34.51 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX opened at $816.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $811.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

