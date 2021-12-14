Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

