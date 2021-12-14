Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.