Dearborn Partners LLC Has $45.12 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $504.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $561.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $246.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

