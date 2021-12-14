Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $41,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $297.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.24 and its 200-day moving average is $285.72. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

