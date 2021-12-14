Dearborn Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $816.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $795.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

