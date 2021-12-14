Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 207 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.78 and its 200 day moving average is $200.66. The company has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

