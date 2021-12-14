Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 13,043 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SXT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.69. 237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,768. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 36,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,236,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 246,503 shares of company stock worth $22,646,550 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.