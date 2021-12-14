Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. 23,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,403. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

