Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 8,766 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.18% of A10 Networks worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 116,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,622,348 shares of company stock valued at $41,026,803 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

