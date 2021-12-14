Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $7.31 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 63.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.76. 19,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,025. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

