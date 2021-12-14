Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.48 and its 200-day moving average is $210.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

