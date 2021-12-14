Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 339.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 373.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

XYL traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,591. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.