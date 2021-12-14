Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 607 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 23.1% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Fortinet by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $20.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,389. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $127.83 and a one year high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

