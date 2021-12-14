David A. Ramsay Buys 35,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 35,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 8.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 217,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 19.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

