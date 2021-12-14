Darwin Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $115.26 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average is $138.82.

