Darwin Advisors LLC Has $47.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $256.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.52.

