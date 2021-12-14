Darwin Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.