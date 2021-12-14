Darwin Advisors LLC Acquires 3,948 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $463.77 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $459.57 and a 200 day moving average of $445.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

