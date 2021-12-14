Daniel Trencher Sells 2,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.