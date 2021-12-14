Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 37.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 13.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $318.51 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.