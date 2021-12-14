D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Down 90.6% in November

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNZ remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,897. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. D and Z Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

