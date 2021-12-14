CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stake Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,958,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CyrusOne by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,102,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,877,000 after purchasing an additional 507,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 474,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,928,000 after purchasing an additional 440,775 shares in the last quarter.

CONE opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 507.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

