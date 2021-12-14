Cyclone Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $187,380.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $253.37 or 0.00540223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00171881 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 22,550 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.