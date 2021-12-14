CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.