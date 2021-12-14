CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $120.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVS. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.45.

CVS Health stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

