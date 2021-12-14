CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $76.32

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.32, but opened at $78.38. CVR Partners shares last traded at $78.86, with a volume of 1,248 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $842.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,908.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $2.93 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29,300.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

