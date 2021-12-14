Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $55.69 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,563 shares of company stock worth $16,938,363 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

