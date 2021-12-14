Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 903,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Curis has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

