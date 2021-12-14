CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CubeSmart alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for CubeSmart and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 5 2 0 2.13 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

CubeSmart presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.17%. Given CubeSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and LSL Property Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 17.70 $165.62 million $1.10 49.95 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 28.28% 11.73% 4.62% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CubeSmart beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.